BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mike in the Night E493 - Headline News, U.S. dollar loses global reserve currency status
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
170 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 04/02/2023

Former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury Monica Crowley warned this week that the consequences of the U.S. dollar losing its world reserve currency status will be “catastrophic” for the powers that be.

“That would mean the end of the U.S. dollar,” she stated, adding that “there would be a complete implosion of the global economic system” if that happened – and it appears as though it is going to happen in a matter of time.

(Related: According to Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, the BRICS countries, which include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, are all working together right now to produce and unveil a new global reserve currency that is not controlled by corrupt Western powers like the U.S. dollar is.)

Keywords
natural newscall in showmike martinsmike in the nightcall ins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy