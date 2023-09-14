Hold The Line on US Sports Net: Equipping the Next Generation | Q&A at Eternity Church Iowa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sean sits down with pastor Jesse Newman from Eternity Church Iowa, where they have a conversation about ministry, discipleship, and what God is doing in America.
