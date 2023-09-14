Hold The Line on US Sports Net: Equipping the Next Generation | Q&A at Eternity Church Iowa

Sean sits down with pastor Jesse Newman from Eternity Church Iowa, where they have a conversation about ministry, discipleship, and what God is doing in America.



Get the entire show and more

@ The Apple Store: https://apple.co/3kqqCNA

@ Amazon: https://amzn.to/3sLV0pK

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Net

http://www.USSportsRadio.net