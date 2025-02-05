Q&A Webinar from February 5th, 2025

In today's webinar, Tom answered questions that were previously submitted to us from our community.





Topics included:

1. What exactly is it about eating spoiled or rotten food that makes us so sick?

2. With so many people getting cancer, does the New Biology Clinic help people navigate through the many non-traditional treatments/options?

3. Can you explain how the oral polio vaccine can be as dangerous as the early injected version? It is said that polio can be transferred to others in the early days after taking the oral version; is this via contaminated water or other smoke & mirrors?

4. If you were to write a high school textbook on the New Biology, what would it cover? I'm waiting for a concise, simply presented, introductory explanation.

5. How does one become a doctor, if not through education/university system. Knowing all this info about viruses, emf, alternative medicine, etc.? One still would need a license to give any advice, no? What do you think of being self taught?

6. From the New Biology perspective, what is the purpose and cure of psycho-emotional experiences, such as "anxiety disorder"?

7. Do heart attack victims really even need stints put in? And do any of the meds they put these people on afterwards actually benefit them or do they decrease lifespan also?

8. Is it intelligent to put the request upon the Congress to make the production of Genetically Modified Foods punishable under the Law?





Websites

https://drtomcowan.com/

https://www.drcowansgarden.com/

https://newbiologyclinic.com/

https://newbiologycurriculum.com/

Video Platforms

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg

Backup YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/

Odysee https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DrTomCowan

Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/drtomcowan

Social Media

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/drcowansgarden/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newbiologyclinic

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newbiologycurriculum

X https://twitter.com/drtomcowan

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drcowanspowders/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newbiologyclinic

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newbiologycurriculum

Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/drcowansgarden/

Telegram https://t.me/DrTomCowanChannel

Telegram https://t.me/DrTomCowan

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/drtomcowan/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-cowan-s-garden/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-clinic/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-curriculum/

SubscribeStar Community https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan

Gab https://gab.com/DrtomCowan

MeWe https://mewe.com/drtomcowan/

GETTR https://gettr.com/user/drtomcowan

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@drtomcowan

Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-with-dr-cowan-friends/id1666674361

Become an Affiliate

https://affiliates.drtomcowan.com/

https://drcowansgarden.goaffpro.com/

https://newbiologycurriculum.com/affiliate-program-information

https://newbiologyclinic.com/affiliate-program/