Belgorod revenge! Combined missile and drone attacks hit Kyiv massively
The Prisoner
A massive revenge by Russian Armed Forces with a combination of missiles and drones hit Kyiv and its outskirts, responding to Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod civilians. Long-range precision weapons such as Kinzhal and Geran UAV alternately targeted buildings and military equipment, causing significant losses, which Ukrainian air defense systems missing the moment of attack.

Zaluzhny's deputy died .Yevhen Moisiuk

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
kyivkinzhal missilesgeran uav

