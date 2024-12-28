© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
STOP trying to wake other people up, don’t waste your time or your energy. If they are adults and they are STILL asleep then they are in the matrix reality. There are two worlds running parallel on Earth now. Awakened and asleep.
Source @Galactic Zoo
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/