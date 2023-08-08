Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 5 – THE CABAL’S EVIL ENGINE: THE UN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the Georgia Guidestones – summarizing the Protocols of Zion in stone! – to the main engine of the Cabal: the United Nations. Set up at the very end of WW2 with one goal alone: to create a One World Government in order to usurp and suppress. Their Blue Helmets and ‘Peace Corps’ leave trails of abuse and destruction. Surrounded by scandals, yet untouchable by Law. Agenda 21, agenda 2030, the Global Sustainability Goals. Do you want evidence for such brutal claims? Then go ahead and watch Part 5...
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada
