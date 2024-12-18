Drones & FLying Orbs Over NJ, Nuclear Material Missing - What's Really Going On?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW 12.17.2024
ISRAEL PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL STRIKES AGAINST IRAN NUKE FACILITIES
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/military-officials-israel-preparing-for-potential-strikes-against-iran-nuclear-facilities/
AUTHORITIES JUST SHRUG SHOULDERS RE: MYSTERY DRONES
https://nypost.com/2024/12/11/us-news/mystery-nj-drones-lack-of-answers-spark-fury-among-residents-as-authorities-just-shrug-shoulders-scratching-their-heads/
WHAT IS MYSTERIOUS FLOATING ORB?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/what-is-going-mysterious-floating-orb-caught-camera/
DRONE MYSTERY COULD BE COVERT OPERATION WHICH IS...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dirty-bomb-or-nuclear-warhead-in-usa-drone-mystery-could-be-covert-operation-searching-for-device-east-coast-radiation-levels-spike
UKRAINE CLAIMS DIRTY BOMB INGREDIENTS STOLEN
https://www.infowars.com/posts/false-flag-alert-ukraine-claims-dirty-bomb-ingredients-stolen-from-chernobyl-lab
MATT GAETZ: AT LEAST FIVE KNOWN ASSASSINATION TEAMS TARGETING TRUMP
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/matt-gaetz-there-are-at-least-5-known-assassination-teams-targeting-trump/ar-AA1r3GlY
SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILES TO TARGET TRUMP/AIR FORCE ONE?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/multiple-sources-now-confirm-infowars-reports-of-surface-to-air-missiles-inside-us-to-target-trump-force-one
PENTAGON CAN'T STOP DRONES SPYING ON U.S. MILITARY BASES
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/10/pentagon-cant-stop-mysterious-drones-spying-on-us-military-bases-report/
MORE ON THE DRONES...
1-https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14192797/The-mystery-UFO-drones-airbases-Britain-baffled-witnesses-UFO-fever-grips-America-villagers-reveals-strange-sightings-UK.html
2-https://www.twz.com/air/u-s-air-force-confirms-drone-sightings-over-ramstein-air-base-in-germany
