Drones & FLying Orbs Over NJ, Nuclear Material Missing - What's Really Going On?
The Appearance
The Appearance
303 followers
5
208 views • 6 months ago

MAILBAG SHOW 12.17.2024


ISRAEL PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL STRIKES AGAINST IRAN NUKE FACILITIES

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/military-officials-israel-preparing-for-potential-strikes-against-iran-nuclear-facilities/


AUTHORITIES JUST SHRUG SHOULDERS RE: MYSTERY DRONES

https://nypost.com/2024/12/11/us-news/mystery-nj-drones-lack-of-answers-spark-fury-among-residents-as-authorities-just-shrug-shoulders-scratching-their-heads/


WHAT IS MYSTERIOUS FLOATING ORB?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/what-is-going-mysterious-floating-orb-caught-camera/


DRONE MYSTERY COULD BE COVERT OPERATION WHICH IS...

https://www.infowars.com/posts/dirty-bomb-or-nuclear-warhead-in-usa-drone-mystery-could-be-covert-operation-searching-for-device-east-coast-radiation-levels-spike


UKRAINE CLAIMS DIRTY BOMB INGREDIENTS STOLEN

https://www.infowars.com/posts/false-flag-alert-ukraine-claims-dirty-bomb-ingredients-stolen-from-chernobyl-lab


MATT GAETZ: AT LEAST FIVE KNOWN ASSASSINATION TEAMS TARGETING TRUMP

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/matt-gaetz-there-are-at-least-5-known-assassination-teams-targeting-trump/ar-AA1r3GlY


SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILES TO TARGET TRUMP/AIR FORCE ONE?

https://www.infowars.com/posts/multiple-sources-now-confirm-infowars-reports-of-surface-to-air-missiles-inside-us-to-target-trump-force-one


PENTAGON CAN'T STOP DRONES SPYING ON U.S. MILITARY BASES

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/10/pentagon-cant-stop-mysterious-drones-spying-on-us-military-bases-report/


MORE ON THE DRONES...

1-https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14192797/The-mystery-UFO-drones-airbases-Britain-baffled-witnesses-UFO-fever-grips-America-villagers-reveals-strange-sightings-UK.html

2-https://www.twz.com/air/u-s-air-force-confirms-drone-sightings-over-ramstein-air-base-in-germany


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpnewsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsdronesrequestsukrainefallen angelscommentaryquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbag
