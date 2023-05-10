Who are the Two Women of Revelation? (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video will delve deep into who the virgin of Revelation 12 represents and how it connects with Deuteronomy 28. I hope it is enlightening and a blessing to all who watch it.
#bookofrevelation #Israel #hebrews #transatlanticslavetrade #bantuvillage #blackisraelites #blackhebrews #slavetrade #babylon #judgment #africa #endtimes #endtimeprophecy #prophecy #thebookisnowopen