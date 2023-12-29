Create New Account
Palestinian pastor slams Western Church for the cover up
The Prisoner

Palestinian pastor slams Western Chruch for the cover up.

RT’s report on Netanyahu's unhinged Christmas message to Christians around the world.

Christian Zionism’s Alliance with Satanism:

https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2023/12/christian-zionisms-alliance-with-satanism/

Source https://twitter.com/MyLordBebo/status/1739780868544094471

Thanks to John M for Link

Keywords
zionistsevangelicalssynagogue of satan

