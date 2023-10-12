Truthstream Media - This Is Not Just About the Border... Is the new wall going to be for keeping people out?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OP Freedom
Oct 12, 2023
This Is Not Just About the Border...
Truthstream Media
Is the new wall going to be for keeping people out or keeping people in? We don’t want to live in a digital dystopia run by soulless AI, color codes, and credit scores.
