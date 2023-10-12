Truthstream Media - This Is Not Just About the Border... Is the new wall going to be for keeping people out?

OP Freedom





This Is Not Just About the Border...

Truthstream Media

Is the new wall going to be for keeping people out or keeping people in? We don’t want to live in a digital dystopia run by soulless AI, color codes, and credit scores.





