Apply Basic Yet Profound Biblical Principles to Master Your Emotions - Dr. Kevin Chapman

Living in fear does not have to be a normal way of life. In fact, you can learn to master your emotions with God’s help! This is the wisdom Dr. Kevin Chapman shares with his patients, and it’s never been more needed than during these anxious times. Kevin is a psychologist and the author of Mastering Our Emotions: Biblical Principles For Emotional Health. He is also the founder of the Kentucky Center for Anxiety & Related Disorders where he stresses the importance of scripture and how God’s truth can recalibrate everything in our lives when we pair it with common sense and practical application. The Word of God clearly tells us how to process our emotions – even the negative ones.









TAKEAWAYS





It is essential that we normalize having emotions - God created all of them for a reason





We have to know how to pair practical strategies with Biblical wisdom to help us when we are in difficult conversations with others





Many people respond to emotions in ways that provide temporary relief but ultimately backfire and wreck relationships





At least 40 million people living in the United States have some kind of anxiety disorder and only a fraction are addressing it properly









