Apply Basic Yet Profound Biblical Principles to Master Your Emotions - Dr. Kevin Chapman
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
14 views • 5 months ago

Living in fear does not have to be a normal way of life. In fact, you can learn to master your emotions with God’s help! This is the wisdom Dr. Kevin Chapman shares with his patients, and it’s never been more needed than during these anxious times. Kevin is a psychologist and the author of Mastering Our Emotions: Biblical Principles For Emotional Health. He is also the founder of the Kentucky Center for Anxiety & Related Disorders where he stresses the importance of scripture and how God’s truth can recalibrate everything in our lives when we pair it with common sense and practical application. The Word of God clearly tells us how to process our emotions – even the negative ones.



TAKEAWAYS


It is essential that we normalize having emotions - God created all of them for a reason


We have to know how to pair practical strategies with Biblical wisdom to help us when we are in difficult conversations with others


Many people respond to emotions in ways that provide temporary relief but ultimately backfire and wreck relationships


At least 40 million people living in the United States have some kind of anxiety disorder and only a fraction are addressing it properly



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Anxiety video: https://bit.ly/4j8Yqsz

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

Mastering Our Emotions book: https://bit.ly/402trp7


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. KEVIN CHAPMAN

Website: https://drkevinchapman.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drkevinchapman/

X: https://x.com/drkchap

YouTube: https://bit.ly/40ltDBb


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
biblegodjesusemotionsnegativeanxietypsychologyemotional healthanxioustina griffindr kevin chapmankentucky center
