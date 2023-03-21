Dr. Redfield Responds to Fauci, Hints at Having Insider Information from Fauci's Circle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"There was a very concerted effort to come to a single narrative. I'm not going to tell you who on the call told me how they went to a single narrative. I'm not going to say who said one of the reasons certain people who weren't included like me is they were convinced that I wouldn't agree with a single narrative but the fact is they came out with a single narrative in 3 days."
Full Interview: https://youtu.be/3N676CD1rlw
Clip by ChiefNerd: https://rumble.com/v2e4taa-dr.-redfield-responds-to-fauci-hints-at-having-insider-information-from-fau.html