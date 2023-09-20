TV star suffers VAXX poison induced LYME DISEASE

'HISTORIC DAY' RHOC’s Kelly Dodd gets vaccine after controversial Covid comments & says Heather Dubrow’s son ‘gave her the virus’ REAL Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd got vaccinated after her controversial Covid comments. Kelly took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a clip of herself and husband Rick Leventhal, 61, waiting to get their shots.

She told her followers: “We’re getting our Covid shots today. I’m going with Johnson & Johnson.”

Rick said they chose the vaccine because “it’s one shot, one time only.”

Kelly added: “We already have the antibodies. We got Covid on New Year’s. Heather Dubrow’s son gave it to us.” Heather- who just announced her return to RHOC at the same time Kelly’s contract wasn’t renewed- shares twins Nicholas and Maximillia and daughters Katarina and Collette with husband Terry Dubrow. The 45-year-old also said that Heather Dubrow’s son “gave her the virus” on New Year’s Eve. The Bravo alum “thanked” Heather’s son before adding: “We’re getting the shots. We’re getting the vaccine, so I think your mom will be happy and my dad will be happy.

“They’re begging us to get the vaccine even though we have the antibodies.”

Rick added that it was a “historic day” for the pair.

The Instagram Stories concluded with Kelly documented Rick getting his shot.

'RHOC' 's Kelly Dodd Reveals She and Husband Rick Leventhal Contracted Lyme Disease

On Monday, Kelly Dodd revealed the diagnosis on her Instagram Story

Published on June 14, 2021 09:05PM EDT

Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal have contracted Lyme disease.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 45, revealed the diagnosis on her Instagram Story. "So, we tested positive for Lyme disease," Dodd said, while filming Leventhal sitting across the table from her. She went on to say that this is her first bout with the disease. "I've never had contact with a tick in my life," she said. Leventhal, however, told Dodd he's had Lyme disease twice in the past.

He then took an antibiotic pill, adding that the medicine cured his other bouts with Lyme and stressing that he hopes it will work again. About 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. However, recent estimates suggest that as many as half a million people in the U.S. contract the disease annually. In many cases, a tick must be attached to a host for 36 to 48 hours or more before the Lyme disease is transmitted. There is currently no evidence that it is spread from person-to-person transmission, the CDC reports.

Dodd didn't say where she and Leventhal suspected they contracted Lyme. A rep for the reality star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Andy Cohen Hints at Real Housewives of Orange County 'Reboot' After Fans Call for Cancellation. On Sunday, the couple returned from a trip to the Turks & Caicos, where they celebrated a friend's birthday. Back in March, Dodd wrapped up season 15 of RHOC with an explosive reunion special. Plans for season 16 of the Bravo reality series have yet to be revealed. Despite a February tweet from Dodd that hinted at her return to the show, a rep for Bravo told PEOPLE at the time that the network has not yet made any casting decisions for next season.

"We're seeing an uptick in Lyme disease. We are seeing an uptick in unusual viruses…"

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole explains the harms caused by the spike protein, including the reactivation of other viruses because of immune suppression.

