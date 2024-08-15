BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Inventive Journey. A Podcast For Entrepreneurs. "Fortune Favors The Brave" with Richard Blank.
4 views • 9 months ago



Welcome to The Inventive Journey podcast, where we dive into the fascinating stories of startup and small business owners. Join us as we explore the twists and turns of their journey, from the halls of high school to the challenges and triumphs of today. Get inspired, gain insights, and learn from the experiences of entrepreneurs who dared to dream and turned their ideas into reality. Tune in for captivating conversations, valuable lessons, and the secrets behind building a successful venture. Subscribe now and embark on an inventive journey of your own!"


Take a journey with different entrepreneurs and inventors on their path to startups and small businesses to hear their ups and downs, their successes and failures, and how their journey has been on the startup road. Fortune favors the brave. Those who take risks often reap great rewards; those who are courageous are often the most successful. Take a chance in order to get what you want.


Fortune favors the brave. Those who take risks often reap great rewards; those who are courageous are often the most successful. Take a chance in order to get what you want.


https://youtu.be/tsmSN5MvMDM


Welcome to Miller IP Law - your friendly partner in safeguarding innovation for startups, side hustles, and small businesses! We're not your traditional law firm - we're all about making legal protection accessible and approachable for entrepreneurs like you.


We are a nontraditional law firm focused on helping startups, small businesses, garage inventors, side hustles, and individuals protect and grow their businesses with affordable patents to protect inventions, trademarks to protect brands, and copyrights to protect creatives.



