GOD TOLD ME "TIME IS BEING COMPRESSED" - WHAT THIS COULD MEAN FOR US (MATHEW 24:22) - RBTV44

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 44
NOTE:
In this podcast, we talk about what the LORD recently revealed to Augusto, what it means for us on planet Earth, and what to expect next. What you are going to hear in this program, and what you will be hearing in the upcoming podcasts, is extremely important. Please share it with others.
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064