Don't you wonder how we got in this plight?

AIn't it clear that somethin's just not right?

Can't you feel the drums of World War 3?

The axe is laid unto the root of the trees





🎵 Egyptians to the left of me

🎵 Invaders to my right

🎵 Here I am:

🎵 Stuck in the middle with Jews





Yes, I'm in the Middle East with Jews

And I'm wonderin' what it is I should do

They desecrate our grandparents' graves

In our native land we live as slaves





🎵 Zionists to the left of me

🎵 The Dead Sea to my right

🎵 Here I am:

🎵 Stuck in the middle with Jews





🎸 Well they came here seekin' refuge

🎸 'cause they suffered under mustache man





🎸 O but then they started bombin'

🎸 And they locked us into camps as





DE-TAIN-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EES...





DE-TAIN-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EES...





Now I'm pinned-in by a 400 mile wall

And I have no real freedom at all

Every move that I make is surveilled

And my chidren have been beaten & jailed





🎵 If you let them do this to ME

🎵 Then what about YOUR rights?

🎵 Here you'll be:

🎵 Slaves to the Christ-hating Jews





🎸 Well they came here seekin' refuge

🎸 'cause they suffered under mustache man

🎸 O but then they started bombin'

🎸 And they locked us into camps as





DE-TAIN-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EES...





DE-TAIN-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EES...





🎵 Zionists to the left of me

🎵 The DEAD SEA to my right

🎵 Here I am:

[vinyl scratch, explosions, air raid sirens]







