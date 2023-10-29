BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stuck in the Middle with Jews
I AM A PERSON
I AM A PERSON
130 followers
Follow
16
Download MP3
Share
Report
1552 views • 10/29/2023

Don't you wonder how we got in this plight?

AIn't it clear that somethin's just not right?

Can't you feel the drums of World War 3?

The axe is laid unto the root of the trees


🎵 Egyptians to the left of me

🎵 Invaders to my right

🎵 Here I am:

🎵 Stuck in the middle with Jews


Yes, I'm in the Middle East with Jews

And I'm wonderin' what it is I should do

They desecrate our grandparents' graves

In our native land we live as slaves


🎵 Zionists to the left of me

🎵 The Dead Sea to my right

🎵 Here I am:

🎵 Stuck in the middle with Jews


🎸 Well they came here seekin' refuge

🎸 'cause they suffered under mustache man


🎸 O but then they started bombin'

🎸 And they locked us into camps as


DE-TAIN-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EES...


DE-TAIN-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EES...


Now I'm pinned-in by a 400 mile wall

And I have no real freedom at all

Every move that I make is surveilled

And my chidren have been beaten & jailed


🎵 If you let them do this to ME

🎵 Then what about YOUR rights?

🎵 Here you'll be:

🎵 Slaves to the Christ-hating Jews


🎸 Well they came here seekin' refuge

🎸 'cause they suffered under mustache man

🎸 O but then they started bombin'

🎸 And they locked us into camps as


DE-TAIN-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EES...


DE-TAIN-EE-EE-EE-EE-EE-EES...


Don't you wonder how we got in this plight?

AIn't it clear that somethin's just not right?

Can't you feel the drums of World War 3?

The axe is laid unto the root of the trees


🎵 Zionists to the left of me

🎵 The DEAD SEA to my right

🎵 Here I am:

[vinyl scratch, explosions, air raid sirens]



Keywords
iranwestjerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideww3netanyahusyriabankpalestiniansgazaisrealhamaslebanonhezbollahworld war threegolanidfstripbeiruttel avivheights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy