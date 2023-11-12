BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fish Ponds For Food
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
75 views • 11/12/2023

With the grand solar minimum and possible dark winter from nuclear explosions around the globe or the third world war how are we going to feed ourselves when there's no sun to grow grass. I'm looking at fish ponds to produce fish because they will grow in the cold under the ice but what are they gonna eat, each other they might do that. It is possible that fish grown in your back garden in a pond that looks just like an ordinary little pond will survive so the local Thugs are not going to come around and start fishing. They can take your stockpile of food they can clean out your garden but they can't run off with the fish unless they catch them first. So I think a way of surviving the future would be a fish pond as well as your garden and your stockpile if you can keep it all together.

How To PREPARE In An UNPREPARED World: If Our World Comes Unglued Would You Come Out The Other Side Intact? (Live FREE In An UNFREE World Book 4)

Keywords
foodgrand solar minimumdiseasesurvivingfaminemini ice agepandemicseating bugsfrozen earthfish farmingfish ponds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy