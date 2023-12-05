Venezuela & Mexicans Transporting Terrorists into America

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Dec 5, 2023





Today we take a look at how Venezuela reveals how Mexican Immigration Officials Operate as Cartel, giving Illegal Aliens GPS Coordinates and charge them to Cross Rio Grande into the U.S. Pastor Stan also shares a dream from Dana Coverstone warning us what is to come as early as March 2024.





00:00 - Mexican Officials Operate as Cartel

07:50 - Internal Revolution

10:48 - Biden Border Crisis

12:41 - Pastor Masih Dream

15:22 - Lubbock DFW Texas Nuked

18:53 - Precision Prayers

29:37 - Firing Arrows

32:09 - Summery

34:46 - Joseph’s Kitchen





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only





Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3zobje-venezuela-and-mexicans-transporting-terrorists-into-america-12052023.html