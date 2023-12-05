BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Venezuela & Mexicans Transporting Terrorists into America
High Hopes
3282 followers
3282 followers
115 views • 12/05/2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Dec 5, 2023


Today we take a look at how Venezuela reveals how Mexican Immigration Officials Operate as Cartel, giving Illegal Aliens GPS Coordinates and charge them to Cross Rio Grande into the U.S. Pastor Stan also shares a dream from Dana Coverstone warning us what is to come as early as March 2024.


00:00 - Mexican Officials Operate as Cartel

07:50 - Internal Revolution

10:48 - Biden Border Crisis

12:41 - Pastor Masih Dream

15:22 - Lubbock DFW Texas Nuked

18:53 - Precision Prayers

29:37 - Firing Arrows

32:09 - Summery

34:46 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3zobje-venezuela-and-mexicans-transporting-terrorists-into-america-12052023.html

Keywords
americatexasvenezuelaprophecyborderbidenillegal alienscrisisterroristsdallascarteldreamlubbockmexicansprophecy clubinternal revolutiondana coverstonenukedstan johnsonpastor masihprecision prayersft worthimmigration officialsgps coordinatesrio grande crossing
