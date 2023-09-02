BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Scariant For The Proletariat: Make America Scared Again
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
819 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
397 views • 09/02/2023

If you think the new “virus” is scary, wait until you find out what’s really going on! 


TCV Ordinals Summit on September 15 | https://dollarvigilante.com/ordinals

Non Conformist Series: Freedom Begins At Home | https://anarchapulco.com/freedom/

Get on the VIC waiting list launching soon! | https://dollarvigilante.com/vic 

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai

Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry 

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news 

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon 

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble 

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilanteofficial

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Tyson James - Biden on the Beach (Lyric Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwZ_7KQGoW4 


TCV Summit coming up on the 15th of September: https://dollarvigilante.com/ordinals


Real Estate in Nic: Nicaragua Eco-Village: https://info.granpacifica.com/eva-info-packet/The-Dollar-Vigilante


Game Changers:  https://dollarvigilante.com/gamechangers


Remember Fauci saying people shouldn’t be wearing masks in the middle of an outbreak: https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1694149068254236765


Keywords
pandemicnicaraguacovidvariant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy