Surviving Unthinkable Loss and Navigating Grief After Son’s Sudden Death - Jenny Leavitt

Jenny Leavitt’s youngest son, Jacob, was killed by a drunk driver ten years ago. This overwhelming, traumatic grief drove her to question everything she ever knew about God and the promises found in scripture. Today, Jenny is a mental health coach with Resilient Hope Ministries and the author of God Prints: A True Story - Finding Evidence of God in the Shattered Pieces of Life. Jenny discusses the real-life journey of surviving unthinkable loss and navigating the grief that comes with it. Even with a solid foundation in Christ, she says, deep loss and trauma can shake people’s faith. Ask God if you have questions and don’t be afraid to talk to Him. Job questioned the Lord, and the Lord answered him in his despair. God is a redeemer, and He can use even the darkest moments of our lives to reach others.









TAKEAWAYS





Sometimes, you just need to sit with someone in their grief and be there for them





Don’t isolate yourself when you are going through grief - isolation makes you vulnerable to the Devil’s attacks





You are not alone - many other people have experienced trauma; find trusted friends and reach out





Grief is not something that simply “goes away;” it is a long process of self-work and emotional challenges









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Jenny’s story video: https://bit.ly/4fFvBm1

Restore Patch (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4g2n3pL

Godprints book: https://jennyleavitt.com/godprints/

Grief Recovery course: https://www.resilienthope.net/

Coping With Grief Guide: https://bit.ly/4mfhS7Y

Children’s Grief Support: https://bit.ly/4oF0b3i

Family Grief Activities: https://bit.ly/4lx26nS

Grief Impacts Marriage: https://bit.ly/4fHTKZl





🔗 CONNECT WITH JENNY LEAVITT

Website: https://jennyleavitt.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093851053309

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godprints2023/

X: https://x.com/godprints2023

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JennyLeavitt777

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/jennyleavitt75/





🔗 CONNECT WITH RESILIENT HOPE

Website: https://www.resilienthope.net/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Rogershood (get 10% off with code TINA): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #jennyleavitt #ptsd #anxiety #therapy #mentalhealth #healing #trauma #meditation #tantrums #meltdowns #behavior #grieving #murder #anxiety #loss #accident #grief #jesus #childhoodtrauma #childtrauma #unresolved #traumainformed



