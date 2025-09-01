Surviving Unthinkable Loss and Navigating Grief After Son’s Sudden Death - Jenny Leavitt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jenny Leavitt’s youngest son, Jacob, was killed by a drunk driver ten years ago. This overwhelming, traumatic grief drove her to question everything she ever knew about God and the promises found in scripture. Today, Jenny is a mental health coach with Resilient Hope Ministries and the author of God Prints: A True Story - Finding Evidence of God in the Shattered Pieces of Life. Jenny discusses the real-life journey of surviving unthinkable loss and navigating the grief that comes with it. Even with a solid foundation in Christ, she says, deep loss and trauma can shake people’s faith. Ask God if you have questions and don’t be afraid to talk to Him. Job questioned the Lord, and the Lord answered him in his despair. God is a redeemer, and He can use even the darkest moments of our lives to reach others.
TAKEAWAYS
Sometimes, you just need to sit with someone in their grief and be there for them
Don’t isolate yourself when you are going through grief - isolation makes you vulnerable to the Devil’s attacks
You are not alone - many other people have experienced trauma; find trusted friends and reach out
Grief is not something that simply “goes away;” it is a long process of self-work and emotional challenges
