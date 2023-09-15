911 Dustified, Not Dropped by Controlled Demo or a Pancake Collapse - Judy Wood Interview 2011

Did you know that there are parallels between 911 and the alleged Lahaina "wildfire", Calif wildfires, Greece fires, and probably those Canadian wildfires and even the food processing plant fires?



In this interview with Judy Wood, Phd (Engineering) she discusses the evidence of the what and how of the 911 tower collapse. There is much about that day that we have been led astray on including the 911 truthers claims of controlled demolition. To get what she is presenting suspend your preconceived conclusions of what happened and use your own powers of observation and logic and listen to all of it. Then, draw a conclusion. Much has been glossed over and ignored. Some things you probably didn't know:

The only filing cabinet recovered was from a Ben and Jerry's store outside WTC3. Two drawers reduced to the size of a basketball with paper and $20 bills sticking out of it.

WTC3 a 22 story building between and behind Tower 1& 2 was reduced to dust.

8 story WTC 6 had a vertical hole in its center which eliminated 50% of its structure and left almost no rubble. (WTC 5 also had a similar hole, just smaller.)

70% of WTC4 was just sheared off and reduced to nearly all dust.

And there is much more we have not been directed to notice about that day. Listen to Dr. Wood. Keep in mind how there are parallels with what just happened in Hawaii and other so-called "wildfires" happening today on our planet.

Subscribe to this channel for more updates.