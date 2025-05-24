Targeting Christians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky’s Mission To End Christianity In Ukraine & Why America Is Still Funding It
* Do Americans have any idea that Zelensky has declared war on Christianity in Ukraine?
* Vadym Novynskyi knows.
* He spent three terms in the Ukrainian parliament, but now risks prison for defending his church.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 May 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-vadym-novynskyi