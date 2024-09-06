Trump assassination attempt Forensic Acoustic Analysis-15 - Chris Martenson, PhD - Congress has asked the Wrong people the Wrong questions - 9-04-2024

🚨Here’s the latest episode of A Citizens’ Investigation into the Trump assassination.🚨

One of the frustrations of watching the anemic Trump assassination investigations – such as they are – unfold, is watching the wrong people being asked questions.

Kim Cheatle should have been grilled, but only as an initial starting point. Clearly the Special Agent In Charge (SAIC) of that site, a man named Tim Burke, should have been on the stand answering basic questions about the deployment of Secret Service assets and the decisions made that day.

Similarly, we just watched the Congressional inquiry committee ask questions of local SWAT officer Ben Shaffer. Well, that’s fine, but really we need to have questions posed to the two local snipers – Greg Nicol and Mike Murcko – who were (supposedly) in the critical overwatch building and were in the very best position to spot and stop Crooks.

Further, we just found out through Senator Hawley appearing on Jesse Watters’ show that many of the “agents” on Trump’s detail weren’t really SS agents at all, but homeland security agents who had allegedly watched a 2-hour webinar in preparation. No wonder they had zero clue what to do when the shooting happened!

Again, we have questions and we deserve answers. Either we have to assume a critically deficient level of competence in government operations or we have to assume criminal intent. Either way, somebody needs to get in trouble. Not systems. Not protocols…people with actual names.

Investigators being unwilling to name names and hold specific people accountable is itself indicative of the depth of the predicament.

So we’re going to keep the pressure up while we can in hopes of finally getting the right questions asked of the right people.