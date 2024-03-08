BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Third Pyramid Finally Open! MENKAURE Exploration 2024 Giza, Egypt
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 03/08/2024

Ancient Sites Girl


Mar 2, 2024


Let's go inside the "third" pyramid of Giza! I managed to take my camera there and now I can show you the inside of this pyramid, closed to the public for many years! You will see rare footage and hear lesser known facts. I will tell you about the pyramid of Menkaure itself, its complex, and discoveries.


It's a must-see video for all who visit Egypt or Luxor - the country of the first pharaohs. To appreciate and cherish the magic of the place before you travel to Egypt watch this. My vlog / full documentary will give you little taste of ancient wonders: ancient architecture, ancient beliefs, and ancient history.


If you enjoy my videos and would like to support me here’s my Patreon account: / ancientsitesgirl



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFXskcmd4IQ

Keywords
pyramid2024explorationinsidegizarare footageancient sites girlmenkaure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy