The Third Pyramid Finally Open! MENKAURE Exploration 2024 Giza, Egypt

Ancient Sites Girl





Mar 2, 2024





Let's go inside the "third" pyramid of Giza! I managed to take my camera there and now I can show you the inside of this pyramid, closed to the public for many years! You will see rare footage and hear lesser known facts. I will tell you about the pyramid of Menkaure itself, its complex, and discoveries.





It's a must-see video for all who visit Egypt or Luxor - the country of the first pharaohs. To appreciate and cherish the magic of the place before you travel to Egypt watch this. My vlog / full documentary will give you little taste of ancient wonders: ancient architecture, ancient beliefs, and ancient history.





