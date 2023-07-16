‘DC Corruption RUINING AMERICA’ - This MUST To Be Stopped NOW! | Col. Macgregor



Stephen Gardner

Jul 15, 2023 #biden #useconomy2022 #recession

Colonel Douglas Macgregor shares inside intel on the Russia-Ukraine war with Stephen Gardner. Ukraine is losing and NATO knows it. Zelenskyy is in a silent battle between selling out Ukraine to get money for Ukraine and losing his life or position. The Corruption in DC is unfathomable. The amount of money being siphoned off Americans is criminal. Ex-Cia Ray McGovern is right, the military-industrial complex is making profits off the lost lives of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers and no one cares because they aren't American men and women. Timestamps: 0:06 Zelenskyy mocks Trumps call to end the war and says Biden could do it it 5 minutes. 1:00 How Macgregor would end the war fast and effectively. End monetary support and pull people from the region immediately and then demand peace talks and division of land. 3:18 Zelenskyy has sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives FOR NOTHING! 4:00 Ukraine not allowed into Ukraine. Why isn't NATO allowing Ukraine to enter? 6:30 Multiple DC leaders tricked by Russian pranksters because their EGO wants to be seen as big 9:50 CIA McGovern says military industrial complex raking in money while people die because none of them are American soldiers. Profits over people is the name of this war game.