528Hz Shamanic Sound Bath ┇ Vega Light Language Activation for Positive Transformation ┇By Lightstar
33 views • 11/09/2023

Embark on a shamanic light language sound journey of positive transformationwith a powerful 528Hz Vega light language activation by yours truly,

Lightstar. 🐻🦁🦋This shamanic exploration harnesses the transformative power of

528Hz, a frequency known for its healing and positive effects. Coupled with my

"Vega Fearless Journey" art creation, let the resonating sounds guide you on a

voyage of self-discovery, facilitating a shift towards inner harmony and

empowerment. Together with Vega's shamanic expertise, this immersive

experience leads you through a realm of positive change, unlocking your

potential for personal transformation. Embrace this profound journey, where

the healing frequencies of 528Hz and shamanic wisdom converge, creating an

environment conducive to positive change and self-realization! 🎵 BUY 528 Hz

VEGA FEARLESS JOURNEY MP3 VERSION (3:33 MP3 file)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/52... FEEDBACK REQUEST: Would you like to

see more videos and activations like this one from me? Please comment so I can

obtain feedback on how you all liked this activation, and feel free to make

suggestions about what types of other activations that you'd like to see/hear

more going forward! Thanks! 💛 Lightstar@Lightstarcreations 🎵 WANT TO GET A

CUSTOM LIGHT LANGUAGE MP3 AUDIO TRACK:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🖼️ PURCHASE ARTWORK & LIGHTSTAR'S

SERVICES https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 💲 DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... ⬖ Credits ⬖ ⓒ Lightstar Creations.

All Rights Reserved. @Lightstarcreations Visionary Art (Vega Fearless Journey)

and Music Creation By Lightstar with 💛 Audio and video for personal use only.

All copying, modification, broadcasting, re-uploading, re-selling, re-

sampling, re-distributing, re-posting, synchronization, or any other

commercial usages are strictly prohibited. LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:

🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:adbd710798ca9919

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
