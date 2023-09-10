The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 214 - Final Solution!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Video, I want to look at where this Fake Virus Pandemic program is leading us based on what we know. Since there is ZERO possibility of any Virus threat to any living species, then the ONLY logical conclusion is that every VACCINE is NEFARIOUS and created to cause HARM, not GOOD! There can be NO other purpose! Vaccines are proven to KILL and MAIM human beings because they are poisonous. Fifty to 100 million people died in the FAKE Spanish Flu “DOUBLE SHOT” VACCINE program in 1919 alone. Virology and Epidemiology are also exposed as SCAM science because viruses aren’t ALIVE and bacterial pathogens aren’t TRANSMISSIBLE as claimed by Louis Pasteur’s False Doctrine of “Germ Theory.” Therefore, VIRUSES are NOT the CAUSE of DISEASE!! Disease is caused from WITHIN a toxic body as proven by Louis Bechamp’s TERRAIN proposition and this TOXIFICATION is usually aided by POISONOUS environmental agents such as polluted food and water, chemicals, gases and radiation.
The VIRUS MYTH is ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY to justify the VACCINE MYTH. It is pure Luciferian Hegelian Dialectic dynamics in action. It’s Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee. It’s the Masonic EVIL TWIN PILLARS! One needs the other to exist; to have meaning!
EXACTLY 80 YEARS AGO, THE NAZIS INAUGURATED THE "FINAL SOLUTION!"
TODAY WE ARE WATCHING THE FASCIST "FINAL," FINAL SOLUTION ROLL OUT WORLDWIDE!
THE GREATEST EXPERIMENT IN SOCIAL ENGINEERING EVER WITNESSED!
