EPIC SONG "Liars, Cheats, and Crooks" Anti-Depopulation Video by Five Times August (mirrored)
Holiness Unto YAH
Holiness Unto YAH
36 views • 6 months ago

this is a mirrored video.

If you want to visit YAH'S Own Amightywind Ministry click on this link here

https://amightywind.com/home.html.


SONG LYRICS

Lyrics:

You want me scared,

You want me weak

You want me brain dead and asleep

You want us trapped while you all laugh behind the scenes


You want us sick

You think we’re dumb

You want us blind and you want us drugged

You want us poor while you get more of everything


But you don’t get to tell me what to think and what to do

No, you don’t get to tell me what is true


‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks

You change the rules and you burn the books

And so I don’t believe a single word you say


You’re all liars, fakes, and cons

We want you out and we want you gone

So don’t believe this time you’ll get away


You want us tricked

You want us numb

You want us scared and you want us stung

You want us shot and you want us bought in every way


You want our minds

You want our time

You want us framed up in your crimes

I hope you know that it’s time to go and we’re taking names


‘Cause you don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do

No, you don’t get to tell us what is true


‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks

You change the rules and you burn the books

And so we don’t believe a single word you say


You’re all liars, fakes, and cons

We want you out and we want you gone

So don’t believe this time you’ll get away


‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

La la la la la all your lies


You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do

You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do

You don’t get to tell us what to think and what to do


‘Cause you’re just liars, cheats, and crooks

You change the rules and you burn the books

And so we don’t believe a single word you say


You’re all liars, fakes, and cons

And we want you out and we want you gone

So don’t believe this time you’ll get away


‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

We see la la la la la all your lies

we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

We see la la la la la all your lies


You’re just liars, cheats, and crooks

You change the rules and you burn the books

And so we don’t believe a single word you say


You’re all liars, fakes, and cons

We want you out and we want you gone

So don’t believe this time you’ll get away


‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

La la la la la all your lies


‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

La la la la la all your lies


‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

La la la la la all your lies


‘Cause we see la la la la la la la la la all your lies

La la la la la all your lies

gospel musiccountry musicgreat american music performances
