Yemenia resumes flights just days after bad strikes

Yemeni media sources reported that the first Yemenia Airways plane arrived at Sana'a International Airport after being fully rehabilitated following the devastating Israeli strikes. According to flight tracking data, starting with 7O-AFF an Airbus A320-233 of Yemenia Airways, returned from Amman, Jordan, and arrived in Sana'a on Saturday morning, May 17, continuing its flight carrying 136 passengers, including Yemeni patients on medical trips. After the heavy aggression against civilian facilities, Sana'a government rehabilitated the airport in just 11 days, to be ready to receive commercial flights. Although a small cloud of smoke, and thick dust was observed upon landing, the first flight landed safely. Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote the day before, that Sana'a airport is still in ruins." According to local media, Sana'a International Airport has been restored to readiness and operation!

Keep in mind, that Israeli airstrikes targeted Sana'a Airport on May 6, bombing the runway and the airport terminal, causing a civilian Airbus plane to burn horribly as seen in the footage. Yemenia Airways, the country's national airline, lost 3 planes and now has only one plane left, with the total damage caused by Zionist aggression on the airport estimated at around $500 million. After losing two Airbus A320 planes (7O-AFA, 7O-AFC) and one Airbus A330 plane (7O-AFE), Yemenia Airlines returned to Sana'a airport that day. In this case, citing a senior source with a high level, Yemen again warned airlines not to use Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. At this hour or at any time, the Yemeni Armed Forces can target this airport or any other airport, which is deep inside Zionist territory, with the aim of pressuring the entity to end its aggression, and lift the blockade on Gaza!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net