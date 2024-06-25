© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Assange dropped the Clinton campaign emails, that should have been the nail in the coffin for the DNC.
Yet the Dems were able to avoid having to answer for the fact that the elite families of the DNC, were having “spirit cooking” dinners with satanic witch, Marina Abramović.
If Donald Trump hung out with a satanic cannibal witch lady, that smeared pig blood, feces, semen, and breast milk, in creepy messages all over the walls… the world would stop.
But when the Clintons/Podestas do it… it’s no big deal, and if you talk about it, you’re a Russian propagandist/QAnon conspiracy theorist.
They shut Assange down for a reason. He knows their deepest and darkest of secrets.