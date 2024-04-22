Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 22, 2024 - US Congress BETRAYS America while waving UKRAINIAN flags

- AI, Ukraine, and US politics with a focus on betrayal and lack of support for America. (0:03)

- NASA director's moon misinformation and China's lunar exploration plans. (4:37)

- Space exploration, gravity waves, and faster-than-light travel. (9:38)

- Faster-than-light travel and gravity detection on the far side of the moon. (16:09)

- US Navy issues, including drydock capacity and military equipment. (22:13)

- Israeli-Iranian tensions, EMP weapons, and media censorship. (44:09)

- EMP weapons, gas field shutdown, and European energy suicide. (49:26)

- Human trafficking and child abuse at the US-Mexico border. (1:00:41)

- Firearms training and self-defense techniques. (1:05:26)

- Filipino knives, Spyderco blades, and firearms training. (1:08:36)

- Firearms training and the importance of proper technique. (1:17:36)

- Firearms, stopping power, and portability. (1:34:16)

- Immigration, asylum, and human trafficking at the US-Mexico border. (1:37:21)

- Spiritual warfare and training Christ's warriors. (1:52:16)

- Potential threats to the US, including foreign invaders and domestic terrorism. (1:54:49)

- Human trafficking and pornography's role in it. (1:59:27)

- Child sex trafficking and its funding by American men. (2:04:12)

- Firearms training, safety, and fun. (2:19:32)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/