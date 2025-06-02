AI Art: Why Machines Can’t Match Human Soul | Food for Thought | Adam's Den

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is AI art soulless? From Google’s Veo to “AI plagiarism,” this video dives into AI’s rise, and its threat to human creativity and culture. Why does lived experience matter? Join the debate: Can machines create art?
___________________
➤ 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗡 🠺 https://adamsden.webflow.io
➤ All socials and media 🠺 https://linktr.ee/adamsden
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
➤ Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
➤ SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#AdamsDen #AI #Art #Creativity
00:00- Why this topic matters
0:38- AI’s role in art: Useful or hollow?
01:34- The plagiarism problem
02:15- Human experience vs. AI
04:38- AI’s threat to cultural heritage
05:23- The CD shelf: Art as life
07:23- Every creation is a historical document
08:19- Hope for human art