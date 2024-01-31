Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who is the Antichrist?
channel image
New Patriot
1299 Subscribers
Shop now
456 views
Published a month ago

Good question - 1 John 2:22-23 says "Who is the liar, if it is not the one who denies that Jesus is the Christ?  This is the antichrist, who denies the Father and the Son.  Whoever denies the Son does not have the Father, but whoever confesses the Son has the Father as well."  Did Donald Trump quietly convert to Judaism, as reported?  If true, such a conversion is a denial and repudiation of Jesus, the Messiah.

Trump's conversion to Judaism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOp9li_jtTw


Was Donald Trump actually chosen to facilitate the "Great Reset"? https://www.bitchute.com/video/ERVgBnVj1VbK/


Trump Was Chosen To Facilitate The Transition To The New World Order

It's not what Trump does in the open. It's what he does behind the scenes that matters. The Deep State plans centuries in advance. They know our human nature and what we yearn for and Trump has been groomed for this particular time in history. It’…

www.bitchute.com

Can the elect be decieved?

Keywords
jesusantichristgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket