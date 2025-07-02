© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📹 DISTURBING VIDEO: Israeli children sing ‘We will annihilate everyone in Gaza’
A group of children proudly chanting genocidal lyrics—this isn’t "just a song," it’s hate education!
Pretty sure I have seen this or very similar before......
Source @Geopolitics Prime
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
