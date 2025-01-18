TWO SWEDISH FEMALE POLITICIANS THINKS THEY’RE FUNNY BY JUST USING THE WORD ”Mrs.” N ”Mr.” TO A SPOKESMAN

Original video from Youtube Riks

Nooshi Dadgostar (V)

”Mrs. Spokesman

For the Left party so..”

Spokesman

”Ebba Busch The Christian democrats go ahead”

Ebba Busch (KD)

”Mr.* Spokesman

I understand that women’s rights is important for Nooshi Dadgostar that is gendering-reversing Mr. Spokesman here today”

Spokesman

”Thank you, Nooshi Dadgostar for the Left party go ahead”

Nooshi Dadgostar (V)

”Mrs. Spokesman ööh

we have a party leader here..”

Ebba Busch (KD)

”Now u have to give urself, he is Mr. Spokesman”

Nooshi Dadgostar (V)

”Mr. Spokesman”

Ebba Busch (KD)

”Thank u”

Nooshi Dadgostar (V)

”eeeh..

excuse”







