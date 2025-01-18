TWO SWEDISH FEMALE POLITICIANS THINKS THEY’RE FUNNY BY JUST USING THE WORD ”Mrs.” N ”Mr.” TO A SPOKESMAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original video from Youtube Riks
Nooshi Dadgostar (V)
”Mrs. Spokesman
For the Left party so..”
Spokesman
”Ebba Busch The Christian democrats go ahead”
Ebba Busch (KD)
”Mr.* Spokesman
I understand that women’s rights is important for Nooshi Dadgostar that is gendering-reversing Mr. Spokesman here today”
Spokesman
”Thank you, Nooshi Dadgostar for the Left party go ahead”
Nooshi Dadgostar (V)
”Mrs. Spokesman ööh
we have a party leader here..”
Ebba Busch (KD)
”Now u have to give urself, he is Mr. Spokesman”
Nooshi Dadgostar (V)
”Mr. Spokesman”
Ebba Busch (KD)
”Thank u”
Nooshi Dadgostar (V)
”eeeh..
excuse”