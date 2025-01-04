Lame-Duck Fear-Porn...It’s Everywhere!

It might just be possible that you are as tired of hearing this bullshit as I am. Almost daily, it seems, we see items in the news that declare outgoing lame-duck president Joe Biden is enacting this order of that initiative to hobble the agenda of the incoming Trump 2.0 administration.

Evidently, one of two things is happening here. One, the mainstream media narrative crafters never showed up to or were always stoned for civics classes. Or two, the neo-Bolshevik, spinners of the Clinton-Obama-Biden regime are working overtime to make the public believe something that simply isn’t true.

Where presidential executive orders are concerned, a lame-duck president cannot enact executive orders that are inherently irreversible by an incoming president...

