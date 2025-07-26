CTP (20250730 S3EJulSpecial5) Erik Holt Election Fraud BTS/SP Video

CTP S3EJulSpecial5 44m 59s before audio editing

CTP (S3EJulSpecial5) From Fire Chief to Whistleblower: One Man's High-Stakes Fight

Erik Holt, former Fire Chief in Colorado, shares his startling journey from respected department leader to whistleblower after discovering election fraud during a local board election. His decision to investigate suspicious polling activities cost him his career and savings, leading to an ongoing federal court battle that tests the limits of First Amendment protections for public employees.

• Took over as Fire Chief of a struggling department in 2022 while gaining full custody of his two daughters

• Transformed the department from having a handful of volunteers to 62 members with 24-hour coverage

• Witnessed suspicious activities during a contentious board election held at the fire station

• Obtained security footage showing poll watchers using electronic devices and sharing voter information

• Discovered an apparent vote-tracking scheme where poll watchers were repeatedly leaving the polling area

• Reported evidence to district attorney and law enforcement officials

• Was fired 33 days after the new board took office on allegedly false grounds

• Filed a First Amendment retaliation lawsuit that was dismissed by a federal judge

• Currently representing himself pro se in an appeal to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals

• Has spent $150,000 of personal savings after selling his home to fund the legal battle

To support Erik Holt's ongoing legal fight for election integrity, visit GoFundMe and search "Justice for Holt."

