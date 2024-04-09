Fr Elias Mary Interview: The Plight of the Akita Visionary & Signs From Heaven to Repent NOW!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Mar 7, 2024





Father Elias Mary of the Franciscans of the Immaculate unearthes the conspiracy behind the Our Lady of Akita approved apparitions and why she has been kept in hiding. Fr Elias Mary discusses the implications of the April 8 eclipse in the light of the Akita messages and the plight of seer Sr Sasagawa.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0jt9bB1x2g