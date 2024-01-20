Create New Account
Our Captured Soul on Prison Planet Earth: Loosh Harvesting and Life Force Siphoning
Sources: The Enigma Desk "THEY WANT YOUR LOOSH! - The Light Trap After Death"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YM_oiBp2w5I

EarthStar Academy "Loosh Siphoning, Sexual Misery Programming & the 3D Prison System"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvEwWW14-8U

Akvile Sava "Being Targeted, Loosh Harvesting & Manifestation"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y070JMWpTP0

Rich2150x "Serious Discussion About Entities Demons and Loosh"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqrz79dTFvo


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm

deathaliensufomeditationmatrixsoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsreincarnationalien abductionreincarnation trappre birth

