Our Captured Soul on Prison Planet Earth: Loosh Harvesting and Life Force Siphoning

Sources: The Enigma Desk "THEY WANT YOUR LOOSH! - The Light Trap After Death"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YM_oiBp2w5I
EarthStar Academy "Loosh Siphoning, Sexual Misery Programming & the 3D Prison System"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvEwWW14-8U
Akvile Sava "Being Targeted, Loosh Harvesting & Manifestation"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y070JMWpTP0
Rich2150x "Serious Discussion About Entities Demons and Loosh"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqrz79dTFvo
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.