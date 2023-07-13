Quo Vadis





July 14, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 13, 2023.





Dear children, the abominable will be embraced and everywhere there will be great spiritual blindness.





I ask you to live far from sin and to seek in first place the things of Heaven.





It is in this life, and not in another, that you must testify that you are of My Son Jesus.





The misuse of freedom will lead many souls to perdition.





I suffer for that which comes to you.





Do not move away from the truth.





What you have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow.





I love you and await your Yes to the Call of My Son Jesus.





Do not forget: Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be Eternal.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On March 26, 2022 we see a similar message of Our Lady to Peter:





Dear children, do not forget: In everything, God in the first place.





If the desire of the man comes from an evil heart, there will not have the Blessing of God.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be answered.





Do not delay in responding to the Call of the Lord.





Pray.





Only through the force of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials that will come.





Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world and live towards the Paradise, for which you were uniquely created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in Confession and in the Eucharist.





You are walking towards a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and a great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





Behold the time of grace for your lives.





Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPdjJqBUi0M