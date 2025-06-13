Did Jeremiah Predict the End of America?

Is Jeremiah 51's prophecy relevant today? This video explores the ancient text, drawing connections to modern events and imagery. It examines the potential alignment of bible prophecy with current global affairs and political turmoil, prompting viewers to consider the implications.





Jeremiah 51 reads like today's news headlines. Faithful prophets to the nation of America have warned of the events that would precede the end of the nation, war with Iran, and civil war within the country are two of the major signs that were given. Those events have now taken place. The promises that Yahusha - Jesus has made to His Faithful Remnant, His Bride, His Body will not fail. Pray that you might be found worthy to escape to the wilderness. Don't let the troubling times shake your faith in His goodness. Draw near to Him and listen for His word of Counsel for your life.





For books and Oils and Ministry Information please visit www.heartofthetribe.org

Heart of the Tribe Telegram Channel Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribe

Heart of the Tribe Telegram Group Link: https://t.me/+Vd81uaq_D4YyOWI5

To reach Chelle: [email protected]