ALERT! November 6th Begins The Long Pause | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 25

ALERT! November 6th Begins The Long Pause – Extreme Danger For
Americans
Jovan warns the election outcome will be worse than 2020 - 76 days of extreme danger
- During the “long pause” before valid certification - All hell will break loose when Harris moves into office
- The administration will try to come after the 2nd amendment and may trigger martial law to control MAGA
- President Trump will “legitimately” win and the left is fully prepared to unleash their minions to commit acts of violence against Americans and our cities
- The needle has not moved since 2020 in fact worse
- President Trump asked advice from Jovan on how he won in 2016 and what
needs to be done to fix the system
- 8-10 million more illegal aliens entered into the voter rolls
- The most dangerous voters we have outside of illegal voters are those that won’t vote because they think their vote won’t count
- If we lose this election it’s time to start learning Mandarin
- Jovan discusses Maricopa County
- Jovan provides advice to all American citizens when going to the precincts
- Disagrees with Trump on early voting and explains why
- 50-50 at best do not trust any of the polls – get out and vote
- The rig was not due to the computers Jovan explains why
- A psyop was deployed to have us focus on the computers, dominion etc. when the theft was in the paper
- Jovan explains why every court rejected the computer theft law suits
- What you see on TV vote tabulation is not the vote count
- Understanding the decent decree
- Our voting guidelines are 100% voluntary! Election commission assistance –
staffed by high school and college students – what is it how it works
- Overwhelm the system vote and get many others to vote we can make history or become history
- Donald J. Trump is protected by God – God is not finished with America
- Become self-sufficient back to basics – Food Forest Bible – Feed Your Family – It’s Biblical
