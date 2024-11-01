ALERT! November 6th Begins The Long Pause | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 25

ALERT! November 6th Begins The Long Pause – Extreme Danger For

Americans





Jovan warns the election outcome will be worse than 2020 - 76 days of extreme danger





- During the “long pause” before valid certification - All hell will break loose when Harris moves into office





- The administration will try to come after the 2nd amendment and may trigger martial law to control MAGA





- President Trump will “legitimately” win and the left is fully prepared to unleash their minions to commit acts of violence against Americans and our cities





- The needle has not moved since 2020 in fact worse





- President Trump asked advice from Jovan on how he won in 2016 and what

needs to be done to fix the system





- 8-10 million more illegal aliens entered into the voter rolls





- The most dangerous voters we have outside of illegal voters are those that won’t vote because they think their vote won’t count





- If we lose this election it’s time to start learning Mandarin





- Jovan discusses Maricopa County





- Jovan provides advice to all American citizens when going to the precincts





- Disagrees with Trump on early voting and explains why





- 50-50 at best do not trust any of the polls – get out and vote





- The rig was not due to the computers Jovan explains why





- A psyop was deployed to have us focus on the computers, dominion etc. when the theft was in the paper





- Jovan explains why every court rejected the computer theft law suits





- What you see on TV vote tabulation is not the vote count





- Understanding the decent decree





- Our voting guidelines are 100% voluntary! Election commission assistance –

staffed by high school and college students – what is it how it works





- Overwhelm the system vote and get many others to vote we can make history or become history





- Donald J. Trump is protected by God – God is not finished with America





- Become self-sufficient back to basics – Food Forest Bible – Feed Your Family – It’s Biblical





