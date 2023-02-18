Jon Pike - "Kill yourself" - song "supported by the Canadian government" (music video)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kill yourself - (Satirical song about Medical assistance in dying "MAID" - Canadian government encouraging their citizen to commit assisted suicide)
Jon Pike is a singer-songwriter from Newfoundland who is now living in Toronto.
Please support this brave and talented artist with buying his music on I tunes. You find him there and elsewhere under the name BRDGS
https://soundcloud.com/brdgsmsc
https://www.youtube.com/@BRDGS/videos
The link to an interview about this song with the artist:
https://rumble.com/v251wox-about-the-most-censured-song-2022-.-even-the-elon-musk-free-twitter-took-do.html
A NEWS video explaining the MAID madness:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaoPnHoExZY