Survive the Emerging War
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
57 followers
102 views • 03/29/2024

We are in the midst of a wide-ranging war for control of our social systems and minds. Much of this war has been hidden from public attention as it involves mostly unconventional warfare.

What are called the “white hats” are those working to expose and stop tyranny by the cabal of longstanding wealthy families and their operatives. Great progress has been made, and a growing number of people are becoming aware.

However, those remaining evil actors on the dark side still have the potential to generate mass chaos with the agents and technologies they control.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources: 

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: http://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com


 

Keywords
weaponsfoodgeoengineeringmilitarymindsurvivalpoweraiwarclimateearthquakescabalwaterdepopulationdata-miningsurvivesocialnanotechnologypsyopsdisinformationpoisonsalternativetranshumanismeclipsecyber
