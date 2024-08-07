🪨🌞 Uncovering The Secrets Of Geological Dating ⏳🧪

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🧐 Ever wondered how scientists date rocks?
🤝 Let’s explore with the Dr. Andrew Snelling a young Earth creationist, geologist and author of a variety of books, including Genesis Flood Revisited, Grappling with the Chronology of the Genesis Flood, and Earth's Catastrophic Past: Geology, Creation & the Flood.
👨 Explore about fascinating methods & Techniques like thermoluminescence and optically stimulated luminescence that help to peer back hundreds of thousands of years. These methods rely on sunlight exposure affecting minerals like quartz. 🪨✨
🧩 Also learn how every dating method is built on constant decay rates, known initial conditions, and no contamination! 🚫
🔊 🤔 Curious to learn more about geological dating and its mysteries. click the link in our bio or description above. 🔗 ☝