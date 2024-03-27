Suicide Satan's Ultimate Victory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music by Send Rain
Three questions and all is forgiven, restoration?
My question is what if Judas had been on the beach that morning?
Lord, I messed up, I thought if I forced your hand you would have overthrown the Romans and established your kingdom?
I was doing things my way in my time and I was wrong, I’m sorry I failed you? What would Jesus have done?
We’ll never know because Judas hanged himself, and landed in Hell just as the scripture fore told?
Bottom line, never give up on God, no matter what, He will always be there, it’s not over until you take your last breath.