WOMAN CUT TO SHREDS BY VAX INDUCED THYROID CANCER

West Coast Eagles Jamie Cripps’ wife Liv talks about her shock cancer diagnosis

Katherine Fleming

PerthNow

December 18, 2021 10:53PM

When Liv Cripps could finally take her little boy into her arms late last week, it was an emotional moment.

In the preceding days, the 26-year-old had been forced to isolate after a dose of radioactive iodine doctors hope will kill off any cancer cells that remain following surgery to remove her thyroid and some lymph nodes in October.

The operation took place less than a week after her fairytale Wilyabrup wedding to West Coast Eagles star Jamie Cripps.

The nature of the treatment meant she had to keep others at arm’s length to minimise exposure, particularly her one-year-old son, Reif. It was a tough task, even in a period marked by tough tasks, after she discovered a lump in her neck while showering.

Cripps said she felt compelled to share her story to encourage others to get any abnormalities checked, especially young people who don’t consider themselves candidates for cancer.

Like so many, when she first felt the lump, she rationalised it as her immune system responding to her recent COVID-19 vaccination, or perhaps a passing virus, and her exhaustion as a by-product of caring for a rambunctious toddler. But when it grew, rather than receded, she had it checked: it was papillary thyroid cancer.

“At the age of 26, cancer is just the furthest thing from your mind,” Cripps said. “It was the last thing I was expecting. Jamie went grey, I was in shock. It was such an emotional time.”

She was able to quickly meet with a specialist, who reassured her that thyroid cancer responded well to treatment. She booked in for surgery for a week after the wedding and she and Jamie tried to allow the joy of the occasion to take over. Save for a few close confidantes, they told no one.

“I didn’t want everyone at the wedding to be all, ‘Oh, poor Liv, I’m so sorry’,” she said.

Liv posted a photograph from her hospital bed on social media, asking her followers to be vigilant for any lumps. She was surprised by the number of people with concerns they had not told their doctor about.

“I’ve had people message me on Instagram saying, ‘I’ve got this on my skin’,” she said. “Obviously there are worst-case scenarios but you can also rule things out and you can get on to it early — that is the key thing.”

