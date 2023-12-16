Glyphosate IS DEFINITELY a Carcinogen says Dr. Anthony Samsel

Courtesy of Tony Mitra. Originally recorded circa May 24, 2015.

Scientist, Anthony Samsel, PhD, got the Evironmental Protection Agency to disclose to him Monsanto's 35 year old "sealed" documents containing tests done on animals to check if glyphosate was a carcinogen. These documents were sealed so as never to see the light of day - but their discloser shows that the chemical Glyphosate is not just a "probable" carcinogen as the World Health Organization declared it in March '15, but that is "is" a carcinogen.





This is a short one-minute trailer of the whole talk. The full version is coming soon.





