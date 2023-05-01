© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBDC | What Does CBDC Implementation Look Like? In China, Central Bank Digital Currencies Are Linked to Your Digital ID. Caught Jaywalking? Facial Recognition System Will Display Your Face On the Public Board of Shame & Your Digital Wallet Will Be Fined.
Learn the TRUTH About CBDCs HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About BRICS HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
First Republic Bank | "This Was a $121 Stock At the Stock At the Start of This Year, It Closed Today At Less Than $6 Per Share." - Bloomberg (4/27/23) | 14th-Largest Commercial Bank In America Collapses
