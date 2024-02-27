WHITE GIRL MURDERED BY ILLEGAL ALIEN...NO ONE CARES!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Floyd was a drug dealing thief and fraudster. He was also an incredibly violent man and was always high on drugs. He died as a result of being hopped up on drugs all the time. Statues were erected in his honor because he's black. Then Lincoln Riley, a white girl gets bludgeoned to death by an illegal alien from Venezuela and nobody cares and even some people were celebrating about the fact that a white person was killed.
You wanted open borders america, you got it now you're going to be paying the price for your foolishness. This anti-white rhetoric out there has to end.
Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca
Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca
If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me
BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston
Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston
Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston
Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston
#applepodcast #spotify #youtube #applepodcasts #podcast #podcasters #radioshow #newpodcast #podcastlife #interview #podcastshow #covid #podcasting #spotifypodcast #itunes #hiphop #podcaster #radio #podcasts